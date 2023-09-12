On Monday, America commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks. How did Republicans honor the occasion? By complaining about Joe Biden, of course. As for Marjorie Taylor Greene, she used a day often meant as a symbol of unity to once again call for the country to be split up.

“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done. “

It’s not the first time Greene has floated this idea. Back in February — on President’s Day! — she debuted her “national divorce” plan. It all sounds a bit messy given that the states that tend to go blue are sprinkled all over the place, that some states flip different ways at different times, that no state is fully red or blue, that it’s not uncommon for families to disagree politically, etc.

Maybe Greene, who is one of the MAGA lawmakers trying to get Biden impeached on, shall we say, trumped up charges, is just mad that the former president’s base doesn’t want her anywhere near the vice presidency.

(Via Mediaite)