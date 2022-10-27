With the midterm elections less than two weeks away, Marjorie Taylor Greene made it clear what will happen if Republicans take control of the House: Revenge. During a recent appearance on Steve Bannon‘s podcast, Greene essentially threatened any company who stopped donations following the January 6 attack. Several corporations made it a point not to support anyone who voted against certifying the 2020 election or pushed Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” and Greene wants them to know there will be a price to pay.

Via Mediaite:

“All the lobbyists, all the big corporations stopped to a whole bunch of my Republican colleagues that they used to donate to. They said, ‘Oh, no. We can’t support you because of the big lie’ or whatever they want to call it. So, I want you to know – and this is something they should all know – that’s not going to be forgotten by a whole bunch of my Republican colleagues because that was really ridiculous and wrong.”

As for what kind of revenge will be meted out by Greene and a GOP-controlled House: “investigations.” Lots and lots of investigations that obviously will grow to include Hunter Biden, library drag shows, and a laundry list of Republican grievances. While Greene has been resigned to the fringes of the party, should Republicans take the House, she’s already publicly stated that Kevin McCarthy will have to cede more power to her and her conspirators like Paul Gosar.

“And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it,” Greene told New York Times Magazine correspondent Robert Draper during an interview for his new book. The lady loves her some revenge.

(Via Mediaite)