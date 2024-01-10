The last few months have seen a shocking seismic shift on Capitol Hill: Marjorie Taylor Greene is (arguably) no longer the most chaotic member of the House of Representatives. Lately that honor has gone to her former bestie Lauren Boebert, whose personal life — getting handsy at an all-ages regional musical; getting the cops called on her by her ex-husband — has eclipsed whatever it is she does when she’s on the job. Maybe that’s why on Wednesday she played one of her Greatest Hits.

Wednesday was an unusually unruly on in the nation’s capital, with Hunter Biden crashing a House Oversight Committee hearing on whether or not to hold him in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena. At one point one classic literature understander Nancy Mace chastised him for showing up at all, then informed he has “no balls.” Greene begged to differ.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is showing certain pictures of Hunter Biden again pic.twitter.com/qEkb1hpuPv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

At one point during the shenanigans, Greene held up images of the president’s son in the nude, although his naughty bits had been blacked out. When she was met with jeers, Greene maintained that Democrats “should not be offended” given that they were censored.

“They should be offended by actual human trafficking,” she said.

Greene was cut off by Democratic colleague Jamie Raskin, who called the images “pornographic,” adding, “This is not The Jerry Springer Show!”

Believe it or not, this is not the first time Greene has whipped out Hunter Biden nudes in the same building where the founding fathers once worked, though it is the first time she’s obscured the meat and two vegetables. She received a formal complaint after she showed uncensored Hunter nudes in July during one of the umpteenth hearings the narrowly Republican-led House has held about the sitting president’s alleged underhandedness — underhandedness they’ve still yet to make explicit.

In the meantime, the House should have more pressing matters than obsessing over someone who isn’t even in government: Congress has 10 days as of this writing to avert another government shutdown. Weird how this keeps happening under their watch.

(Via The Daily Beast)