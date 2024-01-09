Lauren Boebert cannot seem to outrun that time that she was caught at the Beetlejuice musical while groping, vaping, and acting like a Karen to theater staff. Of course, it does not help that the controversial congresswoman cannot stop reminding everyone of the debacle with accidental (?) double entendres. And of course, Boebert made the matter worse for herself by initially denying what had happened, only for Denver’s Buell Theater to whip out surveillance footage that confirmed the mess.

The rooter and tooter has since realized that she no longer has a chance of beating re-upped Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s 4th district, so she decided to hop over to the 3rd district, where she hopes to prevail. If footage published by Newsweek is any indication, however, she might not be finding a very warm reception there, either.

Boebert, who is also now the subject of an investigation after her ex-husband reported that she punched him in a restaurant, stood up at an introductory event in Baca County, where she weakly joked, “Many of you known who I am… I don’t have to ask like the ushers at the Buell Theater.” As shown over at Newsweek, no immediate laughter (or any noise from the audience) followed her words. Perhaps there was very delayed reaction after the video cut off.

Still, it’s pretty awkward stuff. Boebert actually tends to earn laughter about the fiasco when she least intends it, and there’s obviously no guarantee that she will earn the nomination that she seeks. November 2024 should be wild at the Colorado polls.