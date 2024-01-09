Like her former MAGA bestie Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert’s private life is a mess. Last year she possibly torched her political career by getting caught getting handsy and vapey during an all-ages regional production of the Beetlejuice musical. You know who’s also a chaos agent? Her ex-husband Jayson. Over the weekend the two got into a headline-grabbing spat at a Colorado restaurant. Jayson even called the cops on her. But according to him, he only did that because he’s still stone in love with her.

In a new chat with Westword, Jayson opened up about his side of the fight, during which he originally alleged that Lauren had punched him in the face. Though he declined to confirm whether or not he’d really been whacked, he did seem to blame himself.

“I wish this all hadn’t happened,” Jayson told Westword. “I should have handled it more responsibly.”

All Jayson would say is that the fight “escalated” into “this big deal,” when it was really, he claims, ‘just two people trying to figure out, you know, how to have peace with each other and how to move forward from here .

“She’s a good person; she didn’t deserve that,” he said. “And it just sucks when you’re kind of in the spotlight that, you know, any of your family matters are in the spotlight. Anything.”

He added, “I think I overreacted.”

At the time news of the tussle went public, an aide for Lauren alleged that Jayson was “being disrespectful,” “being an a*shole” and acting “lewd.” He’d also “made a motion” toward her “to grab her” — “an aggressive move, not romantic.” In an attempt to stop him, Lauren “put her hand in his face” and “put her hand on his nose.”

When asked if that’s what really happened, Jayson cryptically said, “That’s her story.”

Whatever happened, Jayson maintained that he’s simply lovelorn. “I was telling her I want her back,” he said. “She started bringing up some of the things that she didn’t like that I have done in our relationship.”