Two days after being punked by a prankster alongside fellow Republican representative Matt Gaetz, who’s being federally investigated for ties to a sex trafficking ring, Marjorie Taylor Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter. Why? For posting misinformation about the pandemic, at a time when cases are surging in areas with low vaccination rates.

As per The New York Times, the controversy-loving lawmaker will only have to endure a mere 12 hour ban from the social media site, and much of it during the wee hours of the night, when most of the nation is asleep anyway. She made the offending tweets on Sunday and Monday. Among the claims she made were that the virus, which has evolved into the new and much more powerful Delta variant, is not that dangerous for those under 65. In another she argued that vaccines should not be considered mandatory.

The tweets have not been taken down. Instead they have warnings labeling them as “misleading.” She also has a recent post in which she dubs those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection as “J6 political prisoners.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been suspended by Twitter. In April her account was briefly locked, but Twitter later called it a mistake, saying it was caused by one of its automated systems that detect spam and abuse.

In the meantime, COVID cases and deaths have spiked across parts of the nation where people have been reluctant to get vaccinated, leading even Steve Doocy and Geraldo Rivera to beg people to get dosed.

(Via NYT)