Tomi Lahren
FOX NEWS
Viral

Tomi Lahren Is Being Roasted For Her ‘RIP CMT’ Meltdown Over Kelsea Ballerini Performing With Drag Queens

On Sunday night, the Country Music Television Awards included an ebullient performance by Kelsea Ballerini, who was joined by drag queens amid the proposed Tennessee drag-show ban, which was recently blocked by a judge for being “unconstitutionally vague.” If you guessed that Marjorie Taylor Greene — who received an earful on Super Bowl Sunday over Chris Stapleton’s “wokeness” (without realizing that Stapleton is an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement) — was upset about over Ballerini’s CMT Awards performance, you would be correct. Greene did tweet her disapproval.

She wasn’t the only one. Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren was incensed over the jubilant performance (Ballerini was joined by Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Jan Sport, and Olivia Lux). Tomi had no joy and instead, she complained, “The country music INDUSTRY has gone full woke despite actual COUNTRY MUSIC FANS not buying into any of this mess. RIP CMT.”

She also ranted about the “rainbow mafia” and then floated a conspiracy theory about “big Pharma,” which of course is a dig at hormone therapy, which Lahren believes is a “a manipulative and sneaky way” for pharmaceutical companies “to have a lock on these people for the rest of their lives.”

Lahren didn’t mention Ballerini’s opening monologue, in which she paid tribute to the victims of Nashville’s recent school shooting, which the singer called out as a mere one of “the 130 mass shootings in the US this year alone.” Instead, the right-wing firebrand focused her anger upon a display of happiness, which sparked much laughter in her replies. A whole lot of “cry me a river” started to flow over Tomi’s dislike of anything “woke.”

The CMT Awards aired on CBS, and performances can be streamed on the CMT website.

×