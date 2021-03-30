QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently attempted to distance herself from her most infamous conspiracy theories (like ridiculously claiming that Jewish space lasers causing wildfires), but not many people are buying it. She’s been banished from congressional committees, and CrossFit has tellingly denied any affiliation with her because, yeah, that’s totally self-explanatory. No one wants MTG to taint their brand with her rhetoric, yet she persists with even more bonkers theories each day, including what she’s ranting about in her crusade against vaccine passports.

Greene’s of the far-right opinion that vaccine passports shouldn’t exist for a few reasons. They’re steamed about certain states’ voter ID laws and are creating a false equivalency between those laws and a supposed double-standard with the mere idea of vaccine passports. Even more than that, Greene appears to be convinced that such a “passport” is actually “Biden’s Mark of the Beast.” As wacky as it sounds, Greene’s sticking with this argument. “They are actually talking about people’s ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport,” she tweeted. “They might as well call it Biden’s Mark of the Beast.” She’s followed this up with several more tweets, including her insistence that “We WILL NOT COMPLY with Biden’s vaccine ‘passports’!”

The freshman congresswoman recorded a video (via RightWingWatch) to this effect and accused companies who require workers to be vaccinated of “corporate communism.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that a vaccine passport is "Biden's Mark of the Beast" and that any company the requires one is engaging in "corporate communism." pic.twitter.com/XtTvqw83tU — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 30, 2021

Greene never seems to run out of energy. She’s been tweeting on the subject all day, and to paste them all here would be redundant, but here’s another silly leap in logic from her. She’s somehow trying to paint pro-choice Democrats as evil because they want to drop “my body my choice” while urging people to get vaccinated. This lady is the master of mixing-and-matching unrelated issues.