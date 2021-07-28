Earlier today, noted attention-shy GOP House members Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz headlined a press conference demanding justice for the domestic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capital for Trump on January 6th. It did not go well. In what could have easily been confused for a scene straight out of HBO’s Veep, Greene and Gaetz fled after being relentlessly harassed by … one American hero armed with a whistle, while another heckler repeatedly yelled “are you a pedophile?” at possible sex criminal Gaetz.

Greene is big mad over the interruption of the sad Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Radical communist leftists are hell-bent on silencing free speech. Just like in California, BLM / Antifa domestic terrorists formed a mob to try to shut down America First voices fighting for truth. I refuse to back down to the vile left & will continue to demand answers on J6.

It’s probably worth noting that before the QAnon-loving congresswoman was inexplicably elected to Congress, she spent some of her time traveling around the country publicly harassing teen mass shooting survivors.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Greene also previously expressed support for executing Democrats.

Via CNN: