Like many in Hollywood, Mark Hamill is no fan of the 45th president. The erstwhile Luke Skywalker has never been shy about slamming Donald Trump, not the least when the big guy lost re-election nearly three years back. But though he disagrees with just about everything he stands for, he finally found an issue about which they agree.

As per HuffPost, Trump was in Iowa earlier this week, doing his usual self-pitying business during a campaign stop (in between complaining about voluntarily showing up at his New York trial, that is). At one point during his speech, the former president reflected on the very real possibility that he could be thrown in the clink. But he had come to accept his fate, for the alleged good of the country.

“I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again,” Trump told the crowd — a statement that earned him an unlikely ally.

On this issue you have my complete & unqualified support. 👍 https://t.co/pCIt7LWD0l — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 17, 2023

“On this issue you have my complete & unqualified support,” Hamill tweeted.

Mind you, Trump wasn’t referring to the civil fraud trial in New York. He was addressing the narrow gag order imposed upon him by the judge overseeing his 2020 election subversion case in Washington, all because he keeps threatening judges, prosecutors, witnesses, and other people he’s legally not supposed to be mentioning. It’s hard to keep track of the guy’s many criminal cases!

(Via HuffPost)