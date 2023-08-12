Are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg actually going to go mano a mano inside a cage? If you believe Musk, then yes. But maybe you shouldn’t believe a chaos agent who can’t even do a simple top-to-bottom brand change without checking out all the details. On Friday the Twitter honcho announced details about the upcoming tussle, claiming it would not only be livestreamed on his and Zuck’s respective social media platforms, but would also randomly have an Italian theme. Why not! But maybe none of that is true.

NEWS: Zuck responds to Elon. pic.twitter.com/31uqyPjAT0 — X News Daily (@xDaily) August 11, 2023

Hours after the alleged details dropped, Zuckerberg chimed in with a post on his own attempted “Twitter killer,” Threads, claiming that Musk was full of it.

I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” Zuckerberg wrote. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

That prompted Musk to talk some smack, saying that if he “really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won’t soon forget.” He added, “Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready.”

Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

It’s worth noting that Zuckerberg is a Jiu Jitsu champ who has gotten himself quite ripped. Musk, on the other hand, is neither of those things. However, he recently said he’s been “lifting hard almost every day.” Good luck with that!

