Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg‘s fight is going to be [2011 voice] epic.

On Friday, while Zuckerberg was eating his third McGriddle of the day, Musk shared details about their alleged cage match. “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” he tweeted. There is a good chance that Musk spoke with a Wario accent during the call. I’m putting it around 70 percent.

Musk also shared that “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” so the fight will definitely not be sponsored by Olive Garden.

Zuckerberg hasn’t said anything on social media about the cage match; he’s been busy going to Taylor Swift concerts, getting a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and annoying his wife with a “backyard octagon.” Musk’s training for the billionaire brawl involves “lifting weights throughout the day” because he’s too busy destroying Twitter to work out and complaining about the word “patriarchy.”

If he gets his ass handed to him (he will), it will somehow be Barbie‘s fault.