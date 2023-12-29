Martha Stewart woke up like this. Literally. Snoop Dogg’s best friend posted her latest thirst trap on Friday, this time while posing in front of a mirror.

“After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way – we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!”

Is this free advertising for Sabbia Rosa? Yes, but a) she got the tag wrong (I believe it’s @sabbiarosaparis), and b) it’s Martha Stewart sharing a thirst trap and using four dollar signs before the word “outfit.” In the final week of the year, this counts as news. Also, what happened during her “horrible” flight? The first-class plane must have run out of champagne.

“I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it,” Stewart told People about her first viral thirst trap. “It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do. Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun.”

You can see Martha’s Instagram post below.

(Via People)