Martin Scorsese has only recently started embracing the internet, and you can’t blame the man for being so behind, he’s been busy. For a long time, Scorsese was frequently attacked online for his controversial comments about superhero movies, but it seems like we’ve all finally moved past that (after all, he was sort of right). Now, he just embraces his newfound TikTok stardom with the help of his daughter.

Scorsese’s latest project is directing a new ad for Squarespace that highlights just how awful and distracting the internet can be. The ad shows various hardworking individuals who are too invested in their phones to see the ongoing alien invasion. In order to get attention from the boring earth inhabitants, the extraterrestrials start their own website. The ad closes with a Scorsese cameo where he is watching a movie on an iPad. The way movies are supposed to be seen!

Not only is Scorsese embracing commercial directing, he’s also acquired a dedicated TikTok following, thanks to daughter Francesca. She told PEOPLE that his fans are excited to see a different side of the renowned director on TikTok and social media. “People love seeing him doing these things and the more normal side of him. People see this big, big star, incredibly talented person, which he is, but also then kind of like the dad,” Francesca explained.

The budding filmmaker has frequently been accompanied by her dad in a series of viral TikToks, and Francesca claims that her father loves making silly little videos now, like the one of him directing the family dog.“I’m a total daddy’s girl. We’re best friends. And I saw people doing this with their dads, and I was like, ‘I want to do it.’ So I did it, and I realized that people not only loved him, but they loved our relationship, which I love, because I love our relationship, and we’re very goofy with each other. He always says that I make him silly. He’s like a big kid. I say he’s like a 15-year-old in an 81-year-old man’s body.”

Francesca also worked as creative director for the Squarespace ad, and while she hasn’t made a TikTok about it yet, we can settle for some behind-the-scenes footage:

