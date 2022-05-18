Four years after Martin Shkreli — who rose to damning notoriety after cranking up the price of an AIDS drug at least 5000% overnight — cried in open court while being sentenced to seven years for fraud, the Pharma Bro is now a free man. The Washington Post confirmed the news through word from Shkreli’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, who declared, “I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened.”

This news reverberated on Twitter, where it thrilled Marjorie Taylor Greene, who hasn’t been this excited since hearing that Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned. “I hear Martin Shkreli has been released, having paid his debt to society,” Greene tweeted while ignoring Madison Cawthorn’s telling primary loss. “2016 energy everywhere you look!”

I hear Martin Shkreli has been released, having paid his debt to society. 2016 energy everywhere you look! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 18, 2022

As for Shkreli, he’s outta there as Edmund Sullvan revealed on Twitter. First, he joked that he found Shkreli “hitchhiking” and pointing out his own fame. And then Sullivan pulled the “satire” card.

Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he’s famous. pic.twitter.com/7XrQaII7lq — Edmund Sullivan (@edmundsullivan) May 18, 2022

For anyone wondering, I did not pick him up on the side of a road. This was intended as satire. — Edmund Sullivan (@edmundsullivan) May 18, 2022

Then, uh, Sullivan (wearing a fanboy t-shirt) took Shkreli for a post prison meal at Cracker Barrel. Sounds about right.

There’s no word whether Shkreli will ever recover that seized Wu-Tang Clan album from the federal government (seems unlikely) or if he’s still in contact with the reporter (Christie Smythe) who gave up her personal and professional lives after falling in love with the Pharma Bro.

(Worst. Romance. Novel. Ever.)

For her part, Smythe thinks that we’ll see her Pharma Man back on social media soon.

I am sure once he can get back on social media (I wouldn't expect this to be an immediate thing) you will be able to find him. Be patient :) https://t.co/mOfvfy3Fib — Christie Smythe (@ChristieSmythe) May 18, 2022

(Via Washington Post)