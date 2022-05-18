martin-shkreli.jpg
Martin Shkreli Has Been Released From Prison Early (Thrilling Marjorie Taylor Greene) And Apparently Headed Straight To Cracker Barrel

Four years after Martin Shkreli — who rose to damning notoriety after cranking up the price of an AIDS drug at least 5000% overnight — cried in open court while being sentenced to seven years for fraud, the Pharma Bro is now a free man. The Washington Post confirmed the news through word from Shkreli’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, who declared, “I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened.”

This news reverberated on Twitter, where it thrilled Marjorie Taylor Greene, who hasn’t been this excited since hearing that Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned. “I hear Martin Shkreli has been released, having paid his debt to society,” Greene tweeted while ignoring Madison Cawthorn’s telling primary loss. “2016 energy everywhere you look!”

As for Shkreli, he’s outta there as Edmund Sullvan revealed on Twitter. First, he joked that he found Shkreli “hitchhiking” and pointing out his own fame. And then Sullivan pulled the “satire” card.

Then, uh, Sullivan (wearing a fanboy t-shirt) took Shkreli for a post prison meal at Cracker Barrel. Sounds about right.

There’s no word whether Shkreli will ever recover that seized Wu-Tang Clan album from the federal government (seems unlikely) or if he’s still in contact with the reporter (Christie Smythe) who gave up her personal and professional lives after falling in love with the Pharma Bro.

(Worst. Romance. Novel. Ever.)

For her part, Smythe thinks that we’ll see her Pharma Man back on social media soon.

(Via Washington Post)

