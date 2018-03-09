Getty Image

Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli is having a terrible day. First, his attorney told a Manhattan judge that he often wanted to “punch him in the face,” and then Shkreli cried in court before receiving a seven-year sentence — all after he lost his rare Wu-Tang Clan album. Of course, no one feels bad for the guy who jacked up the price of a life-saving malaria, AIDS, and cancer drug by 5000%.

As a result, people are celebrating everywhere and preparing to toast to what they consider to be a fine dose of Friday-delivered comeuppance. Since Shkreli rose to infamy, he’s trolled the universe and threatened many people, including Hillary Clinton, while also stalking female journalists and generally acting like a pain in the world’s butt. Naturally, the first thought on many people’s minds was to question whether there would ever be available footage of Shkreli openly weeping in a closed courtroom.

I try to be a good person and seek justice and not be guided by anger or revenge or the desire to see someone – anyone – be hurt. But there is a dark side of me, and that side just spent ten minutes trying to find video of Martin Shkreli crying as he was being sentenced. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2018

Martin Shkreli cried in court while being sentenced to seven years in prison. Can we please get the footage? I need to smile today. — #MarchForOurLives (@KaniJJackson) March 9, 2018

Please tell me that video exists of Martin Shkreli crying in court. I'd pay good money for a pay-per-view screening of it. — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) March 9, 2018