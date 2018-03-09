Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli is having a terrible day. First, his attorney told a Manhattan judge that he often wanted to “punch him in the face,” and then Shkreli cried in court before receiving a seven-year sentence — all after he lost his rare Wu-Tang Clan album. Of course, no one feels bad for the guy who jacked up the price of a life-saving malaria, AIDS, and cancer drug by 5000%.
As a result, people are celebrating everywhere and preparing to toast to what they consider to be a fine dose of Friday-delivered comeuppance. Since Shkreli rose to infamy, he’s trolled the universe and threatened many people, including Hillary Clinton, while also stalking female journalists and generally acting like a pain in the world’s butt. Naturally, the first thought on many people’s minds was to question whether there would ever be available footage of Shkreli openly weeping in a closed courtroom.
Are people just now figuring out that capitalism is legal here
Let’s see how insufferable the next guy to take his job will be.
I just hope we all remember that being an insufferable, gigantic piece of garbage isn’t, legally speaking, grounds for prison. Thank god he at least broke a real law.