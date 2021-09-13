Donald Trump turned a day of mourning into a campaign rally. Instead of joining President Biden and former-presidents Obama, Clinton, and Bush at official 9/11 memorial ceremonies over the weekend, Trump went to a police precinct and firehouse, and after briefly touching on that terrible day 20 years ago, he “spent most of his time… continuing his criticism of the Afghanistan pullout, complaining about crime in cities, commenting on how many police officers and firefighters supported him, and falsely claiming once again that he had won the election,” according to the New York Times. Later that evening, he, along with his son Donald Jr., hosted a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at a guitar-shaped hotel and casino in Florida.

Donald’s niece, Mary Trump, isn’t surprised by his selfishness.

“It’s entirely in keeping in what Donald always does. He doesn’t understand dignity. He doesn’t understand tragedy. He doesn’t understand anything that doesn’t pertain directly to him. And he will always push the envelope as long as he’s allowed to. And this is the problem here… He’s always allowed to get away with it,” she told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday. “So, you and I might think it’s bizarre behavior because it is for any decent human being, but one, he’s not a decent human being and, two, where’s the pushback? Nobody raised their voices on his side of the aisle against that appearance so he will continue to get away with whatever he can get away with as long as they let him.”

Trump also criticized the Republican party for “not taking a stance against his spreading the first big lie about the election. They’re not taking a stance about his second big lie about the insurrection.” She also found it bewildering that no America-first conservatives “pushed back on the fact that on the 20th anniversary of the worst tragedy to hit this country, he was commentating a boxing match to line his own pockets.” Imagine how the GOP would have responded if instead of Trump, it was Obama in the commentary booth. Actually, scratch that. It’s better to not imagine it.

You can watch the CNN clip above.

(Via Raw Story)