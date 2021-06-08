It should be pretty clear that Donald J. Trump has little real affection for his kids. Three of them work closely with their father, but it’s more like a King Lear situation, with Ivanka, Eric, and the professionally ranty Don Jr. scheming to see who can claim his power after he’s gone. (Tiffany and Barron seem to do their best to stay out of his affairs.) So when another of the president-turned-failed blogger’s relatives was asked if he’d throw any of them under the bus if he had to, her answer was absolutely.

Mary Trump, Trump’s niece and the author of the damning exposé Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, appeared on CNN, where she and host Chris Cuomo were discussing the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, which employs both Don Jr. and Eric. Cuomo asked her point blank if he would “take one for his kids” should they be targeted by investigators.

Her reply came quick: “No, he wouldn’t.” She elaborated, adding, “I think if that were to happen, if prosecutors were to go after his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him, to benefit him. What he probably doesn’t understand is that’s not really how it works.”

Mary, whose main gig is as an accomplished psychologist, added that prosecutors “always try to get people to flip so they can go after the bigger target.” But Donald, she claimed, “would never imagine in a million years that his children would do that, although I’m fairly sure they would.” But should such a thing happen, “it’s going to be fascinating because he would never do anything to protect them if it were at his expense.”

When asked how she knew, Mary responded, “I’ve known him my whole life and unfortunately, I’ve had to analyze him pretty closely over the last four or five years.”

She then repeated one of the main themes of her bestselling book. “This is somebody who’s never changed,” she said. “He doesn’t evolve. And as you said earlier, he has one thing he cares about, and that’s himself. That will never, ever change, no matter who gets in his way, no matter who gets hurt, even if it’s his kids.”

Besides, Donald Trump can’t go to prison. He has to be free to tour the country with Bill O’Reilly later this year, regaling fans with stories of his one-term presidency, from his fast food buffet to the orb to the time he told a seven-year-old there’s no such thing as Santa Claus. Then again, Tiffany and Barron should be fine.

(Via HuffPo)