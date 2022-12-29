Donald Trump has shared more and wackier conspiracy theories than almost anyone alive. Sometimes they even get others in trouble. Where does he get his kooky ideas? For instance, what cynical doofus told him to exhume some long debunked nonsense about how Joe Scarborough may have murdered an aide? According to one of his turncoat former employees, he got that one from one of the biggest dorks in MAGA land.

As per Mediaite, Alyssa Farah Griffin — the Trump press secretary-turned-cast member of The View — told some wild tales in her deposition to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. She spoke about the pure chaos of the former president’s administration. To illustrate this, she spoke about a time in 2020 when she spotted Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz hanging out in the West Wing. The latter was wielding a folder, and Griffin went up to him to ask what was inside.

And he pulls it out. It’s conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough murdering his intern. And I said, “Please do not bring that into the West Wing — or to the Oval Office.” We were literally outside of the Outer Oval. And just — as I’m saying that — I said, You cannot put that in front of the President, he — he gets ushered in. And sure enough, within — by the next morning, the former President is tweeting wild conspiracy theories about a cable news host, you know, allegedly murdering his intern.

Said theory had already been torn apart back in 2017 by The Washington Post. It involved an incident that occurred all the way back in 2001 when a 28-year-old aide died in Scarborough’s office, back when he was a Florida representative, while he was far north in D.C. A coroner found no proof of foul play and everyone moved on.

After Trump and others revived this debunked silliness, the late aide’s widower begged then-Twitter honcho Jack Dorsey to delete them, saying they’d “perverted” the memory of his late wife for their own political gain.

Meanwhile, Gaetz, who’s still under investigation over alleged connections to a sex trafficking ring, has spent most of his energy lately being part of an inner MAGA circle beef between former besties Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, as well as accusing Democrats of being “Grinches” over Christmas — despite looking a bit like the Grinch himself.

(Via Mediaite)