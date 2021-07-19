If Matt Gaetz has a vibe — apart from “bro who looks like he’s being investigated by the feds for possible ties to a sex trafficking ring” — it’s this: He looks like a straight up “’80s guy.” The slick hair. The vaguely sleazy smirk. The Dick Tracy villain suits. He’s a throwback to the Gordon Gekko era, when his role model, former president Donald J. Trump, made his name. (Or he’s Butt-Head.) So when the turncoat Republicans at the Lincoln Project did a “caption this” of a photo from the impromptu sidewalk rally he and Marjorie Taylor Greene held this weekend, it was only fitting that everyone made ‘80s band jokes.

The worst Huey Lewis & the News cover band to ever play the Holiday Inn lounge.

Their rendition of ‘It’s Hip to Be Square’ was particularly atrocious. https://t.co/lRfNx7fp3Z — Propagandalf observes the herd with trepidation!👀 (@Laughing_Stoic) July 18, 2021

Gaetz spent the weekend trying to salvage his and Greene’s “America First” rally, a partisan affair led by two of the House’s most infamous Republicans, one a conspiracy theorist who can’t stop trivializing the Holocaust, the other possibly jail-bound. Their to-do was cancelled by three separate California venues. They had to settle with standing on a sidewalk, screaming at a relatively modest crowd of sycophants and haters.

To make matters worse, the two were roasted on social media, where their failed rally was a source of merriment and dogpiling. When the Lincoln Project singled out a photo of Gaetz, clad in sunglasses and yelling into a mic with a jacket over a black tee-shirt, asking people, “Who is this? Wrong answers only,” everyone had the same general ‘80s idea.

A lot of people zeroed in on Huey Lewis and the News, one of the era’s most singularly ‘80s chart-toppers.

Lead singer in a discount Z grade Huey Lewis cover band who still can't nail the bridge on "I Want A New Drug". — @The_Gunit11 (@The_gunit11) July 18, 2021

Huey Louis cover band. https://t.co/SU1R7Mo54C — kat 🏳️‍🌈 Folland (@KatFolland) July 18, 2021

Huey Lewis and the Lose https://t.co/kvVE4sqOxm — Nolan (@Nolan_H) July 18, 2021

Hip to be Square by Huey Lewis 😉 https://t.co/NDJtcF3yrd — ParochialProfessor (@parochial_prof) July 18, 2021

There were some slight variations, including fictitious Huey Lewis champion and possible serial killer Patrick Bateman.

Huey Lewis called Marty McFly and The Pinheads too loud for singing "Power of Love" in Back to the Future. pic.twitter.com/pJku2xMNP7 — Michael Williams (@Biggydawg315) July 18, 2021

listening to huey lewis and the news pic.twitter.com/uX402VjXuQ — Daniel A. Alarcon (@yungdogshit) July 18, 2021

Others thought Gaetz looked very Donny Osmond.

Matt Gaetz doesn’t look like Huey Lewis or Donny Osmond. He looks like former Bears qb Jim McMahon. pic.twitter.com/GPdR549zUK — Gearis Herndon (@HerndonGearis) July 19, 2021

Or Rick Astley.

Never gonna give you up 🎶🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/3TE41ZutgS — F. François (@WiseGuy973) July 18, 2021

Gaetz had none of the Gothy style of Human League frontman Philip Oakley, but that didn’t stop people from finding a connection.

The Human Trafficking League https://t.co/KDhfvYBJ8H — Sashett Jett (@SashettJ) July 18, 2021

Or maybe he was more like Biff, the main antagonist of the Back to the Future series.

Some combined two ‘80s references into one.

It wasn’t the only Gaetz content to go viral over the weekend. At some point he and Greene took to the beach, where a man, either a prankster or a really big fan who couldn’t control his excitement, made him super uncomfortable by telling him he doesn’t think he’s a “pedophile.”

Matt Gaetz will only take photos with supporters who acknowledge he is a pedophile. pic.twitter.com/mNL3OIq0yz — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 18, 2021

Anyway, your weekend probably went better than his.