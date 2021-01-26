Florida representative Matt Gaetz is one of the Trump minions who’s stuck by his side even after the failed MAGA riot, and for good reason: He’s helped spread false claims of voter fraud. He loves Trump, he hates that he was impeached for a second time by his body of Congress, and he really hates that there’s a good chance the Senate may vote to impeach him as well. And since Gaetz is a very online presence, with a long history of being mocked, he made his thoughts known over Twitter.

Impeachment is the zenith of cancel culture. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 25, 2021

“Impeachment is the zenith of cancel culture,” Gaetz wrote. It has the simplicity of a Zen koan, albeit one that falls apart when you think about it for more than a couple seconds. Indeed, it wasn’t long before a lot of people were taking the politician to the woodshed.

Equating accountability with "cancel culture" is the zenith of white man logic. https://t.co/k8dgWilyE4 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 25, 2021

Some reminded him that he was recently among those who inspired a violent attempted insurrection that led to the deaths of five people.

Trying to overturn an election is the zenith of cancel culture. https://t.co/folc4JIP89 — Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) January 25, 2021

Inciting an insurrection against our own government is the zenith of treason. https://t.co/u2kAploEXR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 25, 2021

You are the zenith of seditious co-conspirators in Congress. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) January 25, 2021

Tweeting about cancel culture as a means of feeding red meat to your base who you've already fed so much meat to that they stormed the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power to a rightfully elected president is the zenith of avoiding the consequences of your actions. https://t.co/JC4Tm3ZKaa — Scott Santens 🧢🏄‍♂️ (@scottsantens) January 25, 2021

I'd say that spending months lying about voting laws and then telling supporters to "save America" by marching on the Congress and showing "strength" to get 81 million votes thrown out is the zenith of "cancel culture." — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 25, 2021

Or that he spent months trying to overturn an election based on non-existent evidence.

Trying to overturn the votes of 81,281,502 Americans for Joe Biden is the zenith of cancel culture. https://t.co/XeafT0g3ul — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) January 25, 2021

Trying to cancel the votes of Black people in six states is the zenith of cancel culture. — JRehling (@JRehling) January 25, 2021

Or that he’s a drunk driver.

I would think that risking people’s lives by driving drunk would be the zenith of cancel culture. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 25, 2021

Some pointed out that Gaetz was actually insulting his beloved Founding Fathers, who put impeachment into the Constitution.

According to our modern brain genius conservatives, the Constitution is simultaneously the greatest charter of human freedom ever produced, and also includes the zenith of cancel culture in its provisions. pic.twitter.com/gmXbMTqhQf — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) January 25, 2021

When the framers of the constitution were working on the impeachment clause, Benjamin Franklin noted a different, uhhhhhhhhhhh, “zenith.” “Anyone who wishes to be president should support an impeachment clause,” he said, “because the alternative is assassination.” https://t.co/JxeS5GDX2y — Gillian Brockell (@gbrockell) January 25, 2021

Some pointed out that there are more pressing issues to care about.

Banning honorably serving openly-transgender Americans from the military for no logical reason is the zenith of cancel culture. cc: @mattgaetz — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 25, 2021

And others simply made fun of Gaetz for being histrionic.

Not being able to have cold pizza this morning because I ate it all last night is the zenith of cancel culture. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 25, 2021

Well, at least not everyone’s calling him one half of Beavis and Butt-head again.