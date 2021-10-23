Getty Image
Viral

Matt Gaetz Tried To Coin A Name For Himself, Lauren Boebert, And MTG And Only Succeeded In Getting Owned

by: Twitter

Like Jim Jordan, the Beavis to his Butt-Head, Matt Gaetz seems to delight in being dunked on Twitter. Perhaps being widely mocked helps distract him from the federal investigation into his ties to a sex trafficking ring. On the same day that The New York Times reported that said investigation had ramped up even further than it had been already, Gaetz took to Twitter to release a statement: He’d come up with a name for himself and fellow Trumpists Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

Over a picture of the three sitting together — and not even looking especially happy together — Gaetz wrote the words, “The Pro-America Squad.” That, of course, is a reference to the Squad comprised of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashia Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar (though Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush are sometimes also included). And it wasn’t even a particularly creative riff.

But what it did do was open the floor to people on social media to come up with other names.

Others pointed out their lackluster résumés.

Some flipped it around.

There were all manner of other jokes.

Some people thought the picture looked awfully familiar.

And some pointed out that some if not all of them may wind up subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee, if not worse.

×