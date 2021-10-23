Like Jim Jordan, the Beavis to his Butt-Head, Matt Gaetz seems to delight in being dunked on Twitter. Perhaps being widely mocked helps distract him from the federal investigation into his ties to a sex trafficking ring. On the same day that The New York Times reported that said investigation had ramped up even further than it had been already, Gaetz took to Twitter to release a statement: He’d come up with a name for himself and fellow Trumpists Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

Over a picture of the three sitting together — and not even looking especially happy together — Gaetz wrote the words, “The Pro-America Squad.” That, of course, is a reference to the Squad comprised of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashia Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar (though Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush are sometimes also included). And it wasn’t even a particularly creative riff.

But what it did do was open the floor to people on social media to come up with other names.

More like The Clod Squad. https://t.co/illh65dmuP — Returning America To Leadership (@ItsTeamGoodGuy1) October 22, 2021

The Goon Squad https://t.co/qS43UJ6iwL — Socialist content for all (@joe_messina) October 22, 2021

Matt, It's not the Squad, it's the 3 Stooges. The 3 Amig-Ho's, The ThreeDumbs. https://t.co/NS513bkP7E — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) October 22, 2021

Others pointed out their lackluster résumés.

Lauren Opal Boebert: arrested/summonsed 4 times, husband flashed peen to child

Matthew Louis Gaetz: arrested for DUI, under investigation for child sex trafficking, barred from practicing law in FL

Marjorie Taylor Greene: broke Georgia law by claiming 2 homestead tax exemptions https://t.co/irxQWktQWi — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) October 22, 2021

Some flipped it around.

Pro-America squad . There I fixed it pic.twitter.com/QiBsdXcFuU — JoeIsYourPresident🌊🌊🌊 (@JoeBidenWon) October 21, 2021

There were all manner of other jokes.

mfs look like the evil power ranger team https://t.co/N5jPOXXMHF — Nolan Collins (@NolanCollins02) October 21, 2021

They look like South Park characters https://t.co/sldkXNGcE8 — …. (@iHateMontay) October 22, 2021

Three pennies waitin' for change. Diet food for zombies. The Traitor Trio. A tragedy in three parts. A dullard's triad. Three turds, no punchbowl. https://t.co/mChh4COBuV — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 21, 2021

More like the Flat Earth Society. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 21, 2021

Some people thought the picture looked awfully familiar.

I knew I just saw that picture. https://t.co/hbbezYjHQh — MINDF©️K (@gal_suburban) October 21, 2021

And some pointed out that some if not all of them may wind up subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee, if not worse.

Looks like a police line-up for insurrection suspects. — Roastmaster General (@TempleOfJames) October 21, 2021