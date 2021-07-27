As part of an attempt to derail the impact of Tuesday’s January 6 commission hearing, Republicans Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene planned a counter-press conference outside the Department of Justice where they planned to protest the treatment of MAGA rioters who are currently incarcerated. However, Gaetz and Greene ended up being the ones derailed as protestors forced them to flee from the press conference because… a guy wouldn’t stop whistling?

What if veep is real? https://t.co/tP8yOjS8pi — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 27, 2021

As you can see from the earlier videos, the whistler was very persistent, and apparently, too much for the House GOP mental superteam of Gaetz, Greene, Louis Gohmert and Paul Gosar to handle.

The whistler is entirely drowning out the GOP members. pic.twitter.com/kgTO5xnwJL — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 27, 2021

As the group fled, Gaetz was also repeatedly hounded by a woman asking, “Are you a pedophile?” which is in reference to his ongoing legal trouble involving allegations of having intercourse with an underage minor and human trafficking. In fact, those allegations were bolstered the night before Gaetz’s now-aborted press conference.

On Monday evening, his future sister-in-law, Roxanne Luckey, released a series of damning videos accusing Gaetz of being “weird and creepy” along with a caption stating that her sister is “engaged to a literal pedophile.” According to Luckey, Gaetz attempted to hook her up with a much older man when she was only 19.

“I saw the character and type of person he is, and when everything came out about him, I honestly, unfortunately, was not surprised,” Luckey said in a TikTok video. “As someone who has personally experienced a ton of creepy old politician men hitting on me when I was underage, and experiencing sexual assault at that age by people of power, it’s very disheartening and I have zero tolerance of people like [Gaetz].”

(Via Molly Jong-Fast on Twitter, Zachary Petrizzo on Twitter)