Matt Gaetz may be under federal investigation for ties to a sex trafficking ring, but it’s not as though he’s unloved. Far from it. He has his share of fans, some of whom even came out to see him do a Huey Lewis impersonation on a sidewalk. And he’s even engaged. So there really is someone for everyone. But one of his biggest detractors has close ties to him: Recently his future sister-in-law released three (3) videos denouncing him as “weird and creepy.”

Gaetz’ fiancée is one Ginger Luckey, and her sister is one Roxanne Luckey. As per The Daily Beast, Roxanne started her TikTok attack on the Florida lawmaker on Sunday, with a video of her lip-synching to Lana Del Ray’s “Jealous Girl.” In the background is a New York Times headline reading “Matt Gaetz Is Said to Face Justice Dept. Inquiry Over Sex With an Underage Girl.” She added her own text: “When a creepy old man tries to hit on you at the bar but your sisters engaged to a literal pedophile.”

Roxanne walked that back, slightly, on Monday night, apologizing for calling Gaetz a “pedophile.” She thought “ephebophile” — a person who attracted to mid-to-late adolescents — was more fitting

In one video, Roxanne, now 20, told a story about how Gaetz tried to hook her up last year, when she was 19, with a much older man. When she confronted him, she said, Gaetz blew up on her, “gaslighting” her and going “full lawyer.”

“I saw the character and type of person he is, and when everything came out about him, I honestly, unfortunately, was not surprised,” Roxanne said. “As someone who has personally experienced a ton of creepy old politician men hitting on me when I was underage, and experiencing sexual assault at that age by people of power, it’s very disheartening and I have zero tolerance of people like [Gaetz].”

Roxanne stressed that her opinion on Gaetz isn’t simply based on her own experiences. During her tenure interning in D.C., she said she heard “through the grapevine” that he “had a reputation of prowling after college girls when he’s a grown man, and to me that’s just kind of weird.”

When The Daily Beast reached out for comment, Roxanne’s sister, Ginger — who became engaged to Gaetz on New Year’s Eve of last year at Mar-a-Lago — claimed the two sisters were estranged. (In one video, Roxanne claimed otherwise, and that she had last seen Gaetz in November.)

“Matt and I are enjoying our engagement and are deeply in love. My estranged sister is mentally unwell,” Ginger Luckey told the publication. “She has been in therapy for years and our family hopes that after receiving in-patient mental health treatment, she will overcome the tendency she has repeatedly shown to engage in destructive behavior.”