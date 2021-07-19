Via WALTER MASTERSON/TWITTER
Matt Gaetz And Marjorie Taylor Greene Thought They Were Posing With A Supporter, But They Were Actually Getting Pranked

When Matt Gaetz isn’t singing in the world’s worst Huey Lewis and the News cover band, he’s getting pranked by guys in American flag shorts.

Over the weekend, Gaetz (R-FL), who is currently under investigation for alleged sex trafficking, and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were in California for their “America First” rally when they stopped by a beachgoer for what appears to be a photo op or meet-and-greet with their far-right supporters. One admirer was particularly happy to see them.

“Oh my god, I’m so excited! I’m so excited!” the man, dressed in red, white, and blue bucket hat, shirt, and shorts, told the politicians. He then looked at Taylor Greene and said, “Everyone thinks you’re crazy, I don’t think you’re crazy,” before turning towards Gaetz and adding, “People think you’re a pedophile, I don’t think you’re a pedophile at all. I don’t think he’s a pedophile at all. The charges against him are totally false.”

It turns out, the supporter was actually comedian Walter Masteron pranking Gaetz and Taylor Greene. “I called @mattgaetz a pedophile to his face today. Actually I screamed ‘I don’t think you’re a pedophile at all’ to which Gaetz responded ‘Yes TF I am!’ and had security toss me,” he tweeted before uploading the video, which you can watch below.

You can see the exact moment that Gaetz realizes he’s getting pranked. Play it in slow motion. Anyway, it’s a good bit, but people on Twitter are mainly focused on one thing:

