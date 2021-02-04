Matt Gaetz has made a name for himself by sucking up to Trump, both while he was in office and ever since he left office. Along with his sometime partner-in-crime Jim Jordan, he’ll say anything to get attention — and he’s routinely dunked on for what he says over social media. So when he threatened to quit the House to defend his favorite president, people online for once agreed he’d come up with a smart idea.

The Florida representative was on War Room Pandemic, the podcast hosted by former Trump strategist and ex-Breitbart-ite Steve Bannon, where he boasted about, among other things, how he had the votes to kick Liz Cheney out of her gig as GOP leader in the House. (Spoiler: He didn’t, and she will keep her position.) He was also asked if he’d give up his House seat for 45.

“If the president called me and wanted me to go defend him on the floor of the Senate,” Gaetz said. “That would be the top priority in my life.”

The Senate impeachment trial is set for next week, and it follows the House impeachment that happened without a trial — the second time they did so in under a year. It’s not clear if what happened last time — House Republicans, with exception (okay, one), refuse to condemn him — will be happen this time. But there’s still time for Gaetz to switch occupations.

After all, he had the okay from many people online.

I have accepted Matt Gaetz's offer to quit his job. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 3, 2021

I believe he is what the kids call a "simp" https://t.co/W1KYfuHYCH — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 4, 2021

Raise your hand if you'll help Matt pack and go..

DO IT MATT…GREAT IDEA..

Gaetz wants to be on Trump's defense team….!! @mattgaetz#MattGaetzIsATool #DoIT https://t.co/xRyXyPN5Sb pic.twitter.com/VBwExIYE3i — 🌵Patti 💙 Kamala Harris 💙 (@olivier_patti) February 4, 2021

This is an absolutely OUTSTANDING idea on all fronts. How can I help? https://t.co/Hp8pyuN6yX — MaiaMae (@maiamimi) February 4, 2021

Others simply celebrated that his attempts to railroad Cheney — who voted for Trump’s second impeachment — came to naught.

Matt Gaetz is crying into his Zima tonight. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 4, 2021

but Matt Gaetz went to Wyoming in his best suit from junior high and everything pic.twitter.com/r9J2QwcHZc — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 4, 2021

oh to be a fly on the wall the next time Liz Cheney and Matt Gaetz find themselves in a room together — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 4, 2021

And others simply pointed out that he looks like various cartoon villains.

Gaetz thinking the vote would go his way pic.twitter.com/ajdzWa5QrN — Omer (@omer_genosar) February 4, 2021

(Via Newsweek)