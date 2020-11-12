Getty Image
Viral

Matt Gaetz Is Being Ridiculed For His ‘Inappropriate And Creepy’ Tweet About Tiffany Trump

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Tiffany is the forgotten Trump… to everyone except Matt Gaetz.

On Wednesday, while her father continued to refuse to concede the election, Donald’s daughter posted a photo of herself in the White House on Twitter, adding a heart emoji for good measure. The typical reply ranged from “remember having a lavish birthday party while Covid is a raging pandemic?” to “I, too, randomly pose with drapes,” but the weirdest response came from Gaetz, the conservative congressman from Florida, who one-upped Trump’s heart emoji with the fire, heart-eyes, and thumb-up emojis. Weird!

This isn’t the first time Gaetz has turned into the Tex Avery wolf for Trump, either. In response to the president congratulating her for graduating from Georgetown Law earlier this year, he wrote, “Tiffany is a beautiful person inside and out! It’s so great to see her success.” Trump “liked” Gaetz’s new tweet, but everyone else was creeped out.

It’s unknown what Nestor thinks of Gaetz, a publicly-elected official, getting “horny on main” for the president’s daughter, but Ron Perlman might have something to say about it. The pair were locked in a long Twitter feud, where the Sons of Anarchy actor called Gaetz a “dipsh*t,” among other amusing insults. “A guy who wins a totally gerrymandered district with daddy’s money deserves our deepest admiration. You’re right… I only PLAY scumbags and grifters. You’re the real deal!” he tweeted. Perlman hasn’t said anything about Gaetz, but he has been unloading on the president.

