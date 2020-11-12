Tiffany is the forgotten Trump… to everyone except Matt Gaetz.

On Wednesday, while her father continued to refuse to concede the election, Donald’s daughter posted a photo of herself in the White House on Twitter, adding a heart emoji for good measure. The typical reply ranged from “remember having a lavish birthday party while Covid is a raging pandemic?” to “I, too, randomly pose with drapes,” but the weirdest response came from Gaetz, the conservative congressman from Florida, who one-upped Trump’s heart emoji with the fire, heart-eyes, and thumb-up emojis. Weird!

This isn’t the first time Gaetz has turned into the Tex Avery wolf for Trump, either. In response to the president congratulating her for graduating from Georgetown Law earlier this year, he wrote, “Tiffany is a beautiful person inside and out! It’s so great to see her success.” Trump “liked” Gaetz’s new tweet, but everyone else was creeped out.

matt gaetz gettin horny on main — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) November 12, 2020

Buddy, — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) November 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/kFzoQe6stp — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) November 12, 2020

Matt this is inappropriate and creepy — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 12, 2020

A member of Congress publicly gawking at the Presidents daughter is quintessential Trumpism – and gross — PGBAGE (@pgbage23) November 12, 2020

*jaw drops to floor, eyes pop out of sockets accompanied by trumpets, heart beats out of chest, awooga awooga sound effect, pulls chain on train whistle that has appeared next to head as steam blows out, slams fists on table, rattling any plates, bowls or silverware, whistles lo- — Vaush (@VaushV) November 12, 2020

It’s unknown what Nestor thinks of Gaetz, a publicly-elected official, getting “horny on main” for the president’s daughter, but Ron Perlman might have something to say about it. The pair were locked in a long Twitter feud, where the Sons of Anarchy actor called Gaetz a “dipsh*t,” among other amusing insults. “A guy who wins a totally gerrymandered district with daddy’s money deserves our deepest admiration. You’re right… I only PLAY scumbags and grifters. You’re the real deal!” he tweeted. Perlman hasn’t said anything about Gaetz, but he has been unloading on the president.