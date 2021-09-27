Getty Image
Matt Gaetz Is Being Dragged For Defending Tucker Carlson’s ‘White Supremacist’ Theory And Calling The Anti-Defamation League ‘Racist’

One of Tucker Carlson’s pet causes is the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. It’s a white supremacist belief that “non-white people or outsiders or strangers or foreigners will overtake the United States via immigration, reproduction, and seizure of political power,” as NPR described it. He’s peddled the BS theory in the past, but despite the head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calling on Fox News to fire Carlson, he’s still there — and he’s still discussing the “white supremacist” theory to his millions of viewers.

Including Matt Gaetz:

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida appeared to endorse a white nationalist conspiracy theory that Tucker Carlson promoted on his Fox News show last week… Carlson embraced the “Great Replacement Theory” on his show Wednesday during a segment attacking President Joe Biden for the Haitian migrant crisis that played out on the southern border last week. He accused Biden of intentionally bringing immigrants into the country for political purposes and falsely said Biden supports open borders.

“.@TuckerCarlson is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America. The ADL is a racist organization,” Gaetz, the Florida senator who’s under investigation for possible sex trafficking, tweeted. Nothing good ever follows “Tucker Carlson is correct…” Especially when it ends with defending the Fox News blowhard over an organization that aims to secure “justice and fair treatment” for all.

In conclusion, please don’t side with Tucker Carlson. On anything, really, but especially over the ADL.

(Via Insider)

