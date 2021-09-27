One of Tucker Carlson’s pet causes is the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. It’s a white supremacist belief that “non-white people or outsiders or strangers or foreigners will overtake the United States via immigration, reproduction, and seizure of political power,” as NPR described it. He’s peddled the BS theory in the past, but despite the head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calling on Fox News to fire Carlson, he’s still there — and he’s still discussing the “white supremacist” theory to his millions of viewers.

Including Matt Gaetz:

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida appeared to endorse a white nationalist conspiracy theory that Tucker Carlson promoted on his Fox News show last week… Carlson embraced the “Great Replacement Theory” on his show Wednesday during a segment attacking President Joe Biden for the Haitian migrant crisis that played out on the southern border last week. He accused Biden of intentionally bringing immigrants into the country for political purposes and falsely said Biden supports open borders.

“.@TuckerCarlson is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America. The ADL is a racist organization,” Gaetz, the Florida senator who’s under investigation for possible sex trafficking, tweeted. Nothing good ever follows “Tucker Carlson is correct…” Especially when it ends with defending the Fox News blowhard over an organization that aims to secure “justice and fair treatment” for all.

Here's a sitting Republican member of Congress just posting open, unabashed white supremacy. https://t.co/9qFDjqRV95 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) September 26, 2021

There is no sugar coating this. This is a full-on embrace of white supremacy. And there's nothing the GOP is doing to tamp any of this down. https://t.co/9rMf0wWzCb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 26, 2021

Matt Gaetz is now targeting the Anti Defamation League. ADL’s website explains that it was “founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of antisemitism and bigotry.” Please report Gaetz’s tweet. This is legitimately terrifying. Thanks. 1/ https://t.co/dhQwka4jui — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) September 27, 2021

And just like that the gop has embraced the neo Nazi great replacement theory. This should be alarming to EVERYONE https://t.co/kErPjHpvfr — . (@egoldmanrevolt) September 26, 2021

Other than Trump himself, maybe no better example of the total collapse of political accountability in America than Gaetz, seemingly wrapped up in some underage sex trafficking scheme, now gone full white nationalist, but still just… serving in Congress like any old member? https://t.co/KaSHNCw4Kk — Will Stancil (@whstancil) September 26, 2021

Matt Gaetz, an antisemite? Who did Natzee that coming? https://t.co/aMCA76GiWM — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 26, 2021

Member of congress embraces an explicit white supremacist talking point. Press needs to start calling this out for what it is or we’re going to end up in a very dark place https://t.co/anI5pGsPEF — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) September 26, 2021

Only an antisemite would consider the ADL to be a racist organization. I’m looking at you Matt Gaetz. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 27, 2021

Matt Gaetz and Tucker Carlson are white supremacists. https://t.co/DkA2u8zbB9 — Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) September 26, 2021

Oh my fucking god they aren’t even hiding it anymore https://t.co/Bb7vyi4CcF — Chairman Wabbit Ⓐ (@ChairmanWabbit) September 26, 2021

In conclusion, please don’t side with Tucker Carlson. On anything, really, but especially over the ADL.

A reminder: “The Great Replacement” theory and its racist and xenophobic roots have served as the inspiration for multiple mass shootings and deadly attacks.

More on why this ideology has no place in the mainstream 👇https://t.co/WEYPGS02X4 https://t.co/BcavopV6zA — ADL (@ADL) September 24, 2021

(Via Insider)