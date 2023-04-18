Do you feel like you are settlin’? Are you livin’ the life that you expected? Has the “G” key on your laptop stopped workin’? If so, you might be eligible to attend a free seminar led by noted public speaker Matthew McConaughey. Or you should get a new computer.

McConaughey has been hinting at a special event for the past few weeks (perhaps to distract fans from his mysterious Yellowstone future), and the Texan has announced that he will be hosting a free virtual event known as “The Art Of Livin.” Note: this is no “G” in living, but there isn’t an apostrophe either. It’s unclear what the grammar style guide is for this particular event, but that’s what makes it so mysterious and slightly terrifyin.’

The Art Of Livin will take place virtually on April 24th at 10 AM PT and is described as an “intimate one-time event to create a future you can look forward to.” There is already so much to look forward to this year, but he seems so excited about it, so we might as well let it play out.

Many are asking:

And the answer is unclear. The event will feature guest stars Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, Marie Forleo, and Trent Shelton, who will allegedly share some of their wisdom about creating your own path in life. You might be confused or even slightly afraid that you are getting roped into a cult-like initiation ceremony, so here is how McConaughey explains it, in “simple” terms:

It’s simple – a live one day virtual event like nothin’ you’ve ever experienced… To show you the roadmap to livin’ again. This is a coming together… a movement you and the world need right now… A chance for you to draw a line in the sand, put the last three years behind you and shape your life with trust, joy and a little more outlaw logic. It’s McConaughey. It’s guests like Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. It’s one day, live, virtual and free. And it’s only happenin’ once. So be cool to your future self and show up. See you there. Does it make sense to you now? Are you still confused? You’re not alone. We don’t have any more answers here. If you feel so inclined, you can sign up to “save a seat” for the virtual event. Here he is once again to try to explain it:

Did that help? Are you on board? Is this Goop for men? Again, it’s unclear. The only way to find out is to register for The Art Of Livin and hope that it’s not some sort of scheme to fund Fools Gold 2. Actually….that might be a good idea.