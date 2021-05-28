For months now, Matthew McConaughey has been making waves about running for Texas governor, but the actor has been just as unsure about getting into politics as people are about where he actually stands on the issues. In fairness, he has described himself as “aggressively centrist,” but that only makes his policy positions even more vague. However, McConaughey has finally stuck his neck out on a hot button issue: masks.

While stopping by The Carlos Watson Show, McConaughey was asked about his gubernatorial aspirations, and true to form, he still seems to be undecided on whether that’s the next chapter in his life. But just when it seemed like he’d stick to his middle of the road approach, the True Detective star suddenly unloaded on “the damn dispute over masks.” Apparently, McConaughey still can’t believe the whole thing became politicized, and he called out people for being “scared of this little cotton thing” in an animated rant:

I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom. This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom. Come on now. There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. No data that says it’s harmful. Let’s all take one for the team here. We like to say we want to take one for the team. We like to say ‘the value of the human life is the epitome that we all-‘ [shakes his head] No, it’s not. We won’t admit it.

If the actor was hoping to win over Republicans in Texas where the state just got rid of mask mandates, he’s now in for an uphill battle. But maybe that’s part of the reason why hasn’t pulled the trigger on stepping into politics. He knows people can only handle so much of that raw McConaughey.

