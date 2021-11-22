For what feels like forever, Matthew McConaughey has been toying with the idea of running for Texas governor but has remained frustratingly elusive whenever he’s asked if it’s something that he’s actually serious about or just a pipe dream he likes to toss around in interviews. Turns out his strategy is working.

According to a major new poll, McConaughey is leading the pack amongst Texas gubernatorial candidates. Not only would he mop the floor with Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State, but the actor is also poised to take down incumbent Greg Abbott. Via Mediaite:

According to a survey released by the University of Texas and the Dallas Morning News, the actor — in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup — tops current Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by 8 points. In all, 43 percent of respondents say they would back McConaughey, 35 percent would support Abbott, and 22 percent would pick someone else. McConaughey fared even better against another prominent candidate in the 2022 race. According to the poll, the actor would trounce Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup by a 49-27 margin.

Here’s the rub though. McConaughey has been hedging his bets policy-wise, and it’s not clear if he’d run as a Republican or a Democrat. But should he enter a three-way race as an independent, it’d be a bad move. According to the poll, McConaughey would strip Democratic voters from O’Rourke and hand the race to Abbott, which would not be an alright alright alright logical move.

(Via Mediaite)