Self-proclaimed “Minister of Culture” Matthew McConaughey wants YOU to know that you should NOT think of things as unbelievable, okay? You better believe them, because they happened!

In a seemingly unprompted speech, America’s favorite Texan tweeted out a video of himself giving the world a pep talk about the word “unbelievable” which he hopes to “wipe from the dictionary.” He also added the hashtag “#soulcash.” Sure!

Perhaps the actor has seen enough people talking about all of the unbelievably horrible stuff going on in the world and wanted to set the record straight…but in a way that nobody really asked for. We don’t know who he is talking to, or why he’s saying it. But he is. Here is what he says:

Unbelievable. It’s my least favorite word, I think we should wipe it out of the dictionary. Why? What’s so unbelievable about tragedy, about triumph, about people [ha!] that raise us up or let us down. It happens every single day we shouldn’t think that the most beautiful sunset or the greatest play or the greatest love of our life or the greatest moment of euphoria is unbelievable. Believe it! It’s happening right in front of you. In you! We shouldn’t feel like the greatest tragedy of death or earthquakes or national disasters or loss is unbelievable. It’s part of life too! Believe it. We see it every day. Unbelievable? I don’t buy it. Awesome, horrible, incredible. I believe those. That’s a good way to explain things. But unbelievable? Nah. It just happened. Believe it.

Nobody tell 90s alt-rock band EMF about this.