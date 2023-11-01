The world is still mourning Matthew Perry after the Friends star died in a drowning accident at his home over the weekend. The 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi when authorities arrived at his Los Angeles are home though no drugs or signs of foul play were found at the scene.

Perry had been open about his addiction struggles in the past, even converting his Malibu home into a sober living space called the Perry House that offered support for men with addiction issues. As friends and family grieve his passing and fans look for answers to the tragedy, TMZ is now reporting that initial tests show Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system following his death.

According to law enforcement officers speaking to the outlet, less-in-depth tests run following Perry’s death prove neither fentanyl nor meth contributed to his untimely passing in any way. But, the outlet was quick to note that more in-depth tests that look for evidence of other intoxicants — alcohol, prescription drugs, etc — will take longer to conduct, with results expected in the next four to six months. Though Perry did find pills in Perry’s home following his death, they were prescribed to him by doctors and “stored in proper bottles.” At this time, there’s nothing to indicate those medicines contributed to his death.

(Via TMZ)