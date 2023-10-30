Following the tragic passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry, tributes have been pouring in for the iconic star who most famously played Chandler on the hit NBC sitcom Friends. However, the actor hoped to be known for more than his role as the sarcastic quipster who would defy odds by finding love and happiness with Courteney Cox’s Monica by the time the series reached the end of its 10 season run. While the entirety of Friends is readily available for streaming on Max, and with a tribute to Perry now included with each episode, here’s where you can find more of the actor’s work beyond his time as a constant denizen of Central Perk.

A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon In this 1998 movie, Perry stars alongside River Phoenix as two high school pals trying to figure out what to do with themselves after graduating. In his memoir, Perry spoke fondly of filming his first movie and becoming friends with the rising Phoenix. “It was in Chicago, and on this movie, and with River Phoenix, that I fell deeply in love with acting — and the cherry on top of this deeply magical time was that River and I became firm friends,” Perry wrote via USA Today. “He and I drank beer and shot pool on North Rush Street.” Available for rental or purchase on Prime Video. Fools Rush In In this 1997 romantic comedy, Perry stars as a stuffy businessman who somehow scores a one night stand with Isabel, a lively Latina woman played by Salma Hayek. However, when Isabel discovers she’s pregnant, the two decide to throw caution to the wind and get married even though they barely know each other. Isabel’s extremely protective family doesn’t make things any easier. Available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Whole Nine Yards In this oddball comedy, Perry plays Nicholas “Oz” Oseransky, a mild-mannered Chicago dentist who gets tangled up with the mob after hitman Jimmy “The Tulip” Tudeski (Bruce Willis) moves next door. Jimmy has a price on his head, and Oz needs money to save his debt-strapped practice after his business partner commits suicide. Realizing he can solve his money problems by revealing Jimmy’s location, Oz finds himself neck-deep in the murder-for-hire business and all of the double-crossing that entails. Available for rental or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV. Serving Sara Returning to the romantic genre, Perry plays Joe Tyler, a process server who finds himself on the run with Sara Moore (Elizabeth Hurley), the soon-to-be divorced wife of a wealthy Texas businessman (Bruce Campbell). Desperate to hold onto the money she’s amassed from her marriage, Sara ropes Joe into her plot as the two take off across the country and maybe find a little love along the way. Available for streaming on Starz.

The Whole Ten Yards In this sequel to The Whole Nine Yards, Oz (Perry) and Jimmy (Bruce Wills) are now best buds who find themselves on the wrong side of the Hungarian gangster Gogolak (Kevin Pollak). With Oz’s wife held captive, he and Jimmy once again navigate the world of Mafia hitmen in this darkly comedic romp that shows a surprisingly softer, more sensitive side to Willis. Available for streaming on Max. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip Perry returned to his old NBC stomping grounds with this Aaron Sorkin comedy/drama that also re-teamed the actor with his The Whole Nine Yards co-star Amanda Peet. The show centers on the production of Studio 60, a Saturday Night Live-esque sketch comedy show, that’s on the precipice of being canceled unless writer Matt Albie (Perry) and returning showrunner Danny Tripp (Bradley Whitford) can turn things around. Think 30 Rock, but more drama than sitcom. Available for purchase on Prime Video.