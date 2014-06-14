Meet The Gorgeous Teen Model Who Looks Exactly Like Elsa From ‘Frozen’

#Frozen
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.14.14 32 Comments

I am one of only three people in the entire world who still hasn’t seen Frozen, Disney’s billion-dollar Mr. Freeze prequel, but even I’ve watched “Let It Go” on YouTube multiple times and aware of who Elsa is. She’s a Snow Queen, and can manipulate the winter elements, like a really, really, really white Bender from Avatar: The Last Airbender. She is also really gorgeous, which isn’t a weird thing to say about a cartoon character, because her real-life doppelgänger has been found. Meet Anna Faith Carlson.

A few weeks ago, while visiting the Altamonte Mall in Altamonte Springs, Anna Faith Carlson, 18, who goes by Anna Faith, posed for a picture with a cardboard cutout of Queen Elsa from Disney’s hit animated musical.

“We had just finished a modeling job in Orlando and my mom and best friend wanted me to take a picture with the cutout,” Faith explained. “My hair was up and I looked like a mess, so I didn’t want to at first.” Taking the photo turned out to be a great decision. (Via)

It went viral, and now she’s started to make appearances as Elsa.

Carlson is working with her daughter now to plan a trip to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga., for a fundraising event for a 5-year-old autistic girl who has been diagnosed with cancer. (Via)

Anna is also hoping to appear on Once Upon a Time. Still not planning to watch that one.

Via Orlando Sentinel

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen
TAGSELSAFROZENTEEN MODELS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP