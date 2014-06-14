Meet The Gorgeous Teen Model Who Looks Exactly Like Elsa From ‘Frozen’

I am one of only three people in the entire world who still hasn’t seen Frozen, Disney’s billion-dollar Mr. Freeze prequel, but even I’ve watched “Let It Go” on YouTube multiple times and aware of who Elsa is. She’s a Snow Queen, and can manipulate the winter elements, like a really, really, really white Bender from Avatar: The Last Airbender. She is also really gorgeous, which isn’t a weird thing to say about a cartoon character, because her real-life doppelgänger has been found. Meet Anna Faith Carlson.

A few weeks ago, while visiting the Altamonte Mall in Altamonte Springs, Anna Faith Carlson, 18, who goes by Anna Faith, posed for a picture with a cardboard cutout of Queen Elsa from Disney’s hit animated musical. “We had just finished a modeling job in Orlando and my mom and best friend wanted me to take a picture with the cutout,” Faith explained. “My hair was up and I looked like a mess, so I didn’t want to at first.” Taking the photo turned out to be a great decision. (Via)

It went viral, and now she’s started to make appearances as Elsa.

Carlson is working with her daughter now to plan a trip to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga., for a fundraising event for a 5-year-old autistic girl who has been diagnosed with cancer. (Via)

Anna is also hoping to appear on Once Upon a Time. Still not planning to watch that one.

Via Orlando Sentinel