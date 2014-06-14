Meet The Gorgeous Teen Model Who Looks Exactly Like Elsa From ‘Frozen’

I am one of only three people in the entire world who still hasn’t seen Frozen, Disney’s billion-dollar Mr. Freeze prequel, but even I’ve watched “Let It Go” on YouTube multiple times and aware of who Elsa is. She’s a Snow Queen, and can manipulate the winter elements, like a really, really, really white Bender from Avatar: The Last Airbender. She is also really gorgeous, which isn’t a weird thing to say about a cartoon character, because her real-life doppelgänger has been found. Meet Anna Faith Carlson.
A few weeks ago, while visiting the Altamonte Mall in Altamonte Springs, Anna Faith Carlson, 18, who goes by Anna Faith, posed for a picture with a cardboard cutout of Queen Elsa from Disney’s hit animated musical.
“We had just finished a modeling job in Orlando and my mom and best friend wanted me to take a picture with the cutout,” Faith explained. “My hair was up and I looked like a mess, so I didn’t want to at first.” Taking the photo turned out to be a great decision. (Via)
It went viral, and now she’s started to make appearances as Elsa.
Carlson is working with her daughter now to plan a trip to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga., for a fundraising event for a 5-year-old autistic girl who has been diagnosed with cancer. (Via)
Anna is also hoping to appear on Once Upon a Time. Still not planning to watch that one.
Playing fast and loose with the word “exactly”
Yeah. I’m not saying she’s not attractive or that she’s not doing a good thing to help that little girl but “exactly” is a little strong.
If she looked “exactly” like Elsa, she’d look like a bizarre mutant like that woman who got the plastic surgery to look like Barbie.
She’s just a blonde, pretty girl. Uproxx is the worst with headlines these days.
Basically “I found a hot girl and wanted to post a load of her instagram pictures”. Not really worth publishing as an article.
Seriously, these guys aren’t even trying anymore.
She seemed swell until I got to the last photo.
Fucking Chive. Fucking Chive.
Same reaction here.
Oh, she seems like a nice … Nope, fuck this.
When I saw the headline I thought “Oh, I see Kurp found The Chive”
“I am one of only three people in the entire world who still hasn’t seen Frozen”
So that’s you, me, and who else?
Maybe in those doctored, upshot, super-posed, filtered pics she looks a little like Elsa? Apart from that just another pretty girl with the same colour hair & eyes… By these standards Daenerys from GOT is an ‘exact match’ too
Well…congrats on discovering you can cosplay, I guess.
she doesnt even have blue eyes naturally. my fiance looks more like elsa
You didn’t even post the correct picture to make your point.
A white blond girl puts on makeup and a dress to look like a white blond cartoon character? That’s completely unheard of. Oh my god, stop the presses.
You’re going to lose your fucking shit when I tell what they do at this place called “Disney Land”.
“It went viral” Ugh.
lol “I’m so ugly, my hair is a mess!”
Frankly I like the redhead better.
