You thought Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” was messy? Wait until you hear about Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Some scene setting: Fox and Green, who got married in 2010 and have three sons together, separated in May 2020; a month later, she went public with her relationship with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly. This week, the Jennifer’s Body (an excellent movie everyone should re-watch) actress made it Instagram official with a photo of herself and her heavily-tattooed beau in front of a mirror, him without a shirt and her wearing a bikini top and towel. “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” she wrote, capturing the attention of Green, who’s been spotted with reality television mainstay Courtney Stodden (she wrote a song about it) and Australian model Tina Louise. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star responded to Fox’s Instagram in the most cringe way possible.

“Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” Green wrote, along with photos of his kids with Fox and another son from a previous relationship. Yeesh.

This latest drama comes after Fox appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s “hot” music video for his song “Bloody Valentine,” and Green “posted a picture of a butterfly to Instagram with a caption alluding to his separation from Fox,” according to the Cut. The caption: “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Call me Marie Kondo, because I love mess.