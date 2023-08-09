Megan Fox leads an eventful life these days. You can find her, at any given moment, hanging out in a bikini atop a tree limb or following Eminem on Instagram while on a break from Machine Gun Kelly. She and MKG actually do seem to be in an “alright” phase at the moment, at least judging from the Instagram comments of the Expend4bles star‘s latest post.

MGK did give some face time to that post, which reveals that she penned a book of poetry called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous with a November release date. On Instagram, Fox alluded to how these poems helped her deal with the fallout of holding onto “secrets of men” throughout her life:

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

The book arrives with this provocative, snakey cover:

One wonders if Megan is simply referring to the “weight of their sins” within her romantic relationships, or if this will dive into any professional dustups that she’s had over the years. She was, of course, wed to Brian Austin Green for over a decade, and her current relationship with MTG seems tumultuous at times. Whatever the case, he doesn’t seem worried, given that he left a “proud of you” comment on Instagram.

Additionally, Fox’s book promises to (via CNN) “show fans her wicked humor through a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry. Over the course of 80+ poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process.”

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous will arrive in book stores on November 7.