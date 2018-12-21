Getty Image

The year was 2005. Will & Grace was still NBC’s highest-rated sitcom, and The Apprentice and American Idol were both Emmy award-nominated reality television shows. So for the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, producers arranged an “Emmy Idol” competition in which popular TV stars would “compete” throughout the ceremony.

And not inappropriately, Donald Trump and Megan Mullally, in character as “Karen” from Will & Grace, were paired up to sing the theme song from Green Acres — the 1965-1971 CBS series about a wealthy couple (Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor) who move from New York City to a country farm.

In hindsight, it’s a bit Mullally would surely rather forget about, however on Thursday afternoon, the president of the United States inexplicably tweeted out the following to announce the signing of the farm bill.

You really have to feel for Mullally here, who could not possibly have foreseen Trump’s meteoric rise from reality TV star to a arguable authoritarian, but here we are.

Later that afternoon, she tweeted her thoughts on Trump dredging up the unfortunate memory. “Omg,” Mullally wrote. “If you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground.”

