There’s been a fair amount of dog-piling on Meghan Markle lately, and not only from the usual Royal Family obsessees (or Piers Morgan). She and her husband Prince Harry recently parted way with Spotify, where she did the podcast Archetypes, and though the split was initially presented as amicable, Bill Simmons, who runs the streamer’s podcast department, let loose that he thought they were “f*cking grifters.” That may have opened Pandora’s box, because now others are trashing the semi-ex-Royals as well.

As per The Daily Beast, Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency, unloaded on Markle specifically while speaking to Semafor.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told them. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

It’s not clear if Zimmer had any direct run-ins with Harry and Meghan or if he’s just opining based on what he’s heard and/or read about them. But Zimmer and Simmons aren’t the only with unflattering things to say about the pair. Last week Markle was accused of faking the interviews in some of her podcasts.

What’s more, over the weekend, a Netflix source alleged that the streamer’s brass had been pressuring them to create more good content as part of their mammoth deal. So far they’ve only done one, the doc series Harry & Meghan, with another en route.

(Via Semafor and The Daily Beast)