Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through a lot the last few years, including partially breaking up with the Royal Family and, recently, getting into some kind of chase with the paparazzi in Manhattan. Thursday brought another headache: The Sussexes are parting ways with Spotify, for whom Markle did a podcast. Apparently their relationship with the streamer did not end well.

As per Insider, on Friday Bill Simmons, Spotify’s podcast head, trashed the couple on his own podcast, The Ringer. After guest Joe House described the host as someone who “does a lot of business deals,” Simmons responded sarcastically.

“I do? I wish I’d been involved in the Meghan and Harry leave Spotify negotiation,” Simmons said. “The f*cking grifters. That’s the podcast that we should’ve launched with them.”

Simmons also teased some dirt that he probably won’t be making public any time soon. “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try to help him with podcast ideas,” he said, adding, “The grifters.”

Before the couple’s split with Spotify, Markle hosted the podcast Archetypes, which was not renewed for a second season. Its termination was reportedly mutual, though details remain thin on the ground. It’s also unclear if Markle will take the podcast elsewhere.

And so it appears Harry and Meghan have another enemy to add to their list, alongside such folks as Piers Morgan and Harry’s brother Prince William and his spouse Kate Middleton.

(Via Insider)