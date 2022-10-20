According to Deadline, Netflix’s The Crown will not film a version of Princess Diana’s fatal car crash for the episode that deals with her death.

“We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one,” a source on the production said.

The series is currently filming its sixth season, which includes Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) death. Not filming the crash is a no-brainer in an era where no-brainers are something a production might consider, so the production is wise both to leave it out altogether and to inform potentially concerned fans about their intentions. Instead, viewers will see a before and after.

“It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath,” the source said.

While avoiding the ghoulish act of filming such a recreation, the production will still have to navigate the murky waters of how they portray Prince Charles (now King Charles III) in the sixth season leading up to and after Princess Diana’s death. Or if they can earn Dame Judi Dench’s viewership ever again.

The fifth season of The Crown hits Netflix November 9th.

(via Deadline)