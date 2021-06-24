In a passionate plea on Thursday morning, The View‘s Meghan McCain called on the FBI to essentially bust down doors and free Britney Spears from her conservatorship. McCain’s comments were in response to Spears’ explosive court testimony that she is forced to have an IUD in place to prevent pregnancy and is repeatedly prescribed questionable amounts of psychiatric medications to keep her compliant and working so her family can live off her financial empire.

During her remarks, McCain praised the #FreeBritney movement while accepting blame for being part of the media that has been “brutally unkind” and didn’t listen to Spears. “I actually believe this has reached the level where the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home, away from these people at this very moment, because these are people that can continue the abuse in realtime,” McCain said.

.@MeghanMcCain: “The #FreeBritney movement are the people who started this, and I hope to God they get her out of this environment.” “If she were any other person not named Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue, and should be treated as such.” pic.twitter.com/irbGPvlMHZ — The View (@TheView) June 24, 2021

After stating that Spears is “ostensibly a slave,” McCain went so far as to call the situation a human trafficking issue to bolster her claim that the FBI needs to get involved. Via Mediaite:

“I am sadly not surprised by this, but it’s much more extreme than I ever could have possibly imagined. I feel horrible for her,” McCain said. “I hope to God they get her out of this environment and this situation today. I think it is at that level, and if this were any other person not named Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue, and it should be treated as such.”

McCain’s thoughts were echoed by her co-hosts on The View including Sunny Hostin, who is an attorney and called Spears’ conservatorship “unprecedented” and “highly unusual.”

(Via The View on Twitter & Mediaite)