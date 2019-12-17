Those who have been persevering through the Meghan McCain era of The View were richly rewarded on Monday when Whoopi Goldberg took the conservative commentator out behind the woodshed. To many, it was a thing of beauty. “Girl, please stop talking. Stop talking right now,” Goldberg fired at McCain, who had been talking over her fellow panelist Sunny Hostin on the subject of impeachment.

McCain did not stop talking, and instead behaved sullenly while snipping that she wouldn’t talk for the rest of the show. “I’m OK, I’m OK with that, if you are going to behave like this,” Goldberg continued, to audible gasps from the audience. Suffice to say, it was the moment many viewers had been waiting for, if the response on social media was any indication.

Since the incident went down, McCain has been tweeting in her own defense — which is fine and all that. However she should have perhaps reconsidered a tweet on Tuesday morning in which she seemingly compared herself to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

“Good morning – to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain wrote, along with a GIF of Dany and Drogon.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

Did she, uh, finish watching the final season? That was the question on quite a few minds, as well as other pointed observations about the comparison, which was maybe a little bit more apt than she had been intending.

She ended up a genocidal monster who had to be killed to save the world so…. https://t.co/DxWkK2pcfV — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) December 17, 2019

Claiming entitlement to power because of who their dad is — big tough crying guy who never cried before (@thrillout) December 17, 2019

Arya would’ve been the smarter choice … but she tried. pic.twitter.com/FhkaR1o6Vq — When Will It Be Over? (@DeniseTut) December 17, 2019

Ready for meghan to tweet her own head superimposed on thanos — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) December 17, 2019

idk adam the dragon wasn’t as much of a warmonger — adrian crawford (@Crawf33) December 17, 2019

You were at my Wendy's, Denise. — Ellen McGrath Smith (@breezely1462) December 17, 2019

You represent the class of women who've always been given space and a voice and a seat. That's why you feel so comfortable talking over everyone else and then cry victim when someone tells you no. https://t.co/oJ2xcFv2n8 — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 17, 2019

This ain’t it, Aryan Lannister. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 17, 2019

Your father would be proud, in that he also enjoyed raining death on cities full of innocent civilians for no particular reason — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) December 17, 2019

For what it’s worth, Goldberg cleared the air at the beginning of Tuesday’s show, admitting that sometimes “things go off the rails” when you have a table full of women with strong opinions. Still, a little self reflection couldn’t hurt, either.