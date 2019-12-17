Viral

Meghan McCain Compared Herself To Daenerys Targaryen, And It Went Over As Well As You’d Imagine

Those who have been persevering through the Meghan McCain era of The View were richly rewarded on Monday when Whoopi Goldberg took the conservative commentator out behind the woodshed. To many, it was a thing of beauty. “Girl, please stop talking. Stop talking right now,” Goldberg fired at McCain, who had been talking over her fellow panelist Sunny Hostin on the subject of impeachment.

McCain did not stop talking, and instead behaved sullenly while snipping that she wouldn’t talk for the rest of the show. “I’m OK, I’m OK with that, if you are going to behave like this,” Goldberg continued, to audible gasps from the audience. Suffice to say, it was the moment many viewers had been waiting for, if the response on social media was any indication.

Since the incident went down, McCain has been tweeting in her own defense — which is fine and all that. However she should have perhaps reconsidered a tweet on Tuesday morning in which she seemingly compared herself to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

“Good morning – to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain wrote, along with a GIF of Dany and Drogon.

Did she, uh, finish watching the final season? That was the question on quite a few minds, as well as other pointed observations about the comparison, which was maybe a little bit more apt than she had been intending.

For what it’s worth, Goldberg cleared the air at the beginning of Tuesday’s show, admitting that sometimes “things go off the rails” when you have a table full of women with strong opinions. Still, a little self reflection couldn’t hurt, either.

