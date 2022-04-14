Meghan McCain has reacted to the news of Elon Musk‘s offer to buy Twitter, and in classic Meghan-style, no one can figure out what she’s trying to say. The conservative commentator fired off a tweet on Thursday morning where she lamented the amount of threats she receives on the social media platforms. McCain also name-dropped former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and claimed that he “personally called” her because of the amount of vitriol was so high.

“I’ve been on this platform 12 years & basically not a day goes by someone doesn’t threaten to kill or rape me. It’s so bad @jack personally called me about it,” McCain tweeted. “Women deserve better than what’s allowed to take place here – and the woke liberals in Silicon Valley don’t give a sh*t.”

I’ve been on this platform 12 years & basically not a day goes by someone doesn’t threaten to kill or rape me. It’s so bad @jack personally called me about it. Women deserve better than what’s allowed to take place here – and the woke liberals in Silicon Valley don’t give a shit https://t.co/VrdJBpUWr1 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 14, 2022

Here’s where McCain’s message gets confusing. She seems to be saying that the situation on Twitter got so bad because of “wokeness,” and it’s very hard to read if she believes Musk will improve the situation. If she thinks Musk will somehow stamp out the “wokeness” and improve Twitter, McCain is sorely mistaken because the Tesla CEO is pushing for less content moderation. He’s a “free speech absolutist,” which essentially means anything goes.

If McCain thinks Musk taking over Twitter will be bad, she chose the most convoluted way to express that point because it definitely doesn’t come through in her tweet. Her main gripe seems to be that “woke liberals” allowed Twitter threats to run rampant, which more content moderation, not less, would fix. If McCain fears Musk will exacerbate the problem, she should just say that. Instead, she griped about “wokeness” and highlighted a problem that Musk has no intention of solving.

You can see reactions to McCain’s tweet below:

You can’t possibly think solo ownership is going to be better — IlsatheSheWolf USA-VET/Anti-NAZI/she-her (@aviva1964) April 14, 2022

Wait so you want less regulation? You want to allow more of it? — K Ram (@chumpsupporter2) April 14, 2022

Well, I think his point is that it’s going to get worse for everyone. You’ll probably get even more threats and Elon ain’t picking up that phone. — Bakes (@Sbaker326) April 14, 2022

Congrats for managing to squeeze the word woke in, no matter what. — JusticeBeforeUnity (@Slrdng2) April 14, 2022

The first part of your sentiment is spot on. No one should have to deal with that… However, making an earnest plea about common decency on twitter, then taking a reflexive swipe at "woke liberals" as the root of the issue isn't the most self-aware thing I've ever seen. — Bob Light (@SDCABob) April 14, 2022

So, what do you want Meghan? — op_tìmí_st (@TimiAdetona) April 14, 2022

And you think Musk will fix that? Lol. — The (Vaccinated and Boosted) Ghost of August West (@August_West_GD) April 14, 2022

I’ve got news for you, Elon Musk wants even basic safe guards gone. What he wants won’t protect you from harassment. Possibly it will be worse.

BTW don’t use “woke” It negates further the dubious point you were making. — Suki (@suekhi) April 14, 2022

All the more reason not to have Musk acquire Twitter. You proved our point. — Leadership Matters (@mastersinleadin) April 14, 2022

(Via Meghan McCain on Twitter)