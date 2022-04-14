Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain Reaction To Elon Musk Wanting To Buy Twitter Has Left People Wondering What The Heck She’s Talking About

Meghan McCain has reacted to the news of Elon Musk‘s offer to buy Twitter, and in classic Meghan-style, no one can figure out what she’s trying to say. The conservative commentator fired off a tweet on Thursday morning where she lamented the amount of threats she receives on the social media platforms. McCain also name-dropped former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and claimed that he “personally called” her because of the amount of vitriol was so high.

“I’ve been on this platform 12 years & basically not a day goes by someone doesn’t threaten to kill or rape me. It’s so bad @jack personally called me about it,” McCain tweeted. “Women deserve better than what’s allowed to take place here – and the woke liberals in Silicon Valley don’t give a sh*t.”

Here’s where McCain’s message gets confusing. She seems to be saying that the situation on Twitter got so bad because of “wokeness,” and it’s very hard to read if she believes Musk will improve the situation. If she thinks Musk will somehow stamp out the “wokeness” and improve Twitter, McCain is sorely mistaken because the Tesla CEO is pushing for less content moderation. He’s a “free speech absolutist,” which essentially means anything goes.

If McCain thinks Musk taking over Twitter will be bad, she chose the most convoluted way to express that point because it definitely doesn’t come through in her tweet. Her main gripe seems to be that “woke liberals” allowed Twitter threats to run rampant, which more content moderation, not less, would fix. If McCain fears Musk will exacerbate the problem, she should just say that. Instead, she griped about “wokeness” and highlighted a problem that Musk has no intention of solving.

You can see reactions to McCain’s tweet below:

