Over the years, Meghan McCain has been adamant that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump crashed the funeral of her late father, Arizona Senator John McCain. In her defense, it tracks, as there’s no love lost between the Trumps and McCains, so Jared and Ivanka’s presence definitely felt odd. However, the couple is now pushing back with the help of Lindsey Graham after McCain resurfaced the funeral crashing accusation in both her book and a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

In a comment to the Washington Post, Graham, one of John McCain’s dearest friends in the Senate, set the record straight that Jared and Ivanka were invited and their presence was “approved” by Meghan’s mother, Cindy:

“She was upset they were there — I understand that, and she has hard feelings but I know what happened and nobody showed up uninvited,” Graham told The Early over the phone. “I love Meghan McCain and I understand how stressful all this has been for her and those who attack her dad will never be forgiven by her.”

As for Jared and Ivanka, they issued a scathing, Trumpian-like response via a source close to the couple: “Jared and Ivanka had about as much interest in attending the funeral as they did the half dozen or so dinner invitations that Ben [Domenech] and Meghan pestered them with after the funeral.”

When reached for comment on the conflicting accounts, McCain’s spokesperson said that she “stands by the accuracy of her memoir.” Of course.

