Meghan McCain is apparently tired of talking about the January 6 insurrection. After spending the past few days notably breaking from the Republican Party and taking congressional leaders to task for ousting Liz Cheney, McCain returned to her usual routine of criticizing the Biden Administration for every problem under the sun, even if she has to veer completely off topic to do it. This happened a little after the 4:30 minute mark in the below video.

During a panel discussion on the GOP’s attempts to rewrite history when it comes to the insurrection attack on the U.S. Capitol, McCain announced she was done rehashing something that happened “four months ago” and proceeded to derail the entire conversation by… complaining about the amount of gas in her car? Via Mediaite:

“But when Joy says friends of hers are frightened, friends of mine are frightened as well,” she continued. “I had to have a conversation with my executive producer yesterday about whether or not I’m going to be able to find gas in my car because the lines at gas stations near where I live are down the street, or there’s just no gas whatsoever.”

McCain then accused the media of refusing to report negatively on Biden. “These are real problems. It’s like the ’70s all over again,” McCain said. “Just because Trump was so bad doesn’t mean this is good.”

While McCain is correct that there is a gas shortage happening, it’s the direct result of two events that are completely out of the Biden Administration’s control: a cyber-attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline for six days (it’s now up and running) and motorists ignoring repeated warnings to not “panic buy” gasoline, which has caused shortages in the southeast.

As for being over the Capitol attacks, co-host Sunny Hostin followed up McCain’s remark by bringing up the newly released footage of DC Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone being attacked by the MAGA insurgents. “That is an important story that we should never, ever, ever stop talking about or forget,” Hostin said.

