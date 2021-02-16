While the ladies of The View attempted to discuss the fallout of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, Meghan McCain bristled at her co-host’s thoughts on the current state of the Republican Party and derailed the conversation into a proclamation of her pro-life beliefs. The contentious moment arrived after Sunny Hostin labeled the GOP the party of MAGA, QAnon, and the Confederate flag while blasting Mitch McConnell for his “shameful” use of his Senate powers to push the impeachment trial to after Trump left office only to turn around and say Trump can’t be convicted because he’s no longer president. While McCain had no interest in discussing McConnell’s efforts to protect Trump, she did have a whole lot to say about the insinuation that the whole party is a bunch of QAnon nuts and “Nazis”:

“I think it’s easy to say that the Republican party is only the party of QAnon and all these things. If that’s the truth, then the Democratic party is the party of socialism, and late-term abortion, and cancel culture, and no responsibility or ramifications for any of your actions, and you can burn down cities like Kenosha and it’s fine.”

FALLOUT FROM TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: The co-hosts react after former Pres. Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial for his alleged role in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6th. https://t.co/CWd7VqQUEU pic.twitter.com/EvwZErCT3D — The View (@TheView) February 16, 2021

Here’s more, via Raw Story:

“Part of the problem is, for someone like me, when I hear that I automatically get tribal, and I’m like, well, I don’t want the left. I’m the most intensely pro-life person that I know of, particularly on mainstream TV. I believe that abortion is murder, I believe that life begins at conception. I know that the opposite party says there are some people that don’t agree with me, that think that abortion should happen up to late term. I think the idea that the Republican Party is just one swath is just — it’s just not nuanced, and the problem I have is the only way to become a good Republican is to become a Democrat, according to the media. I don’t know what to do anymore because I can’t keep going on TV and saying we’re [not] all Nazis.”

Apparently, McCain’s digression into arguing over abortion rights was the last straw for Whoopi Goldberg, who fired back at McCain with the line, “Let me just say something for poops and giggles,” before launching into an impassioned defense of reproductive choice. She also didn’t let McCain get away with claiming that QAnon and the insurrection doesn’t represent the GOP.

“But for me, the Republicans, you showed your faces,” Goldberg said. “You said you were okay with everything that happened. You said it’s okay and you opened the door for these people to continue to act poorly.”