While Meghan McCain is known for being one of the more prominent anti-Trump Republicans, her criticisms of her own party’s allegiance to the now former president have always been mild compared to her assaults on Democrats. Well, that changed on Wednesday, when McCain absolutely unloaded on the GOP for its latest attempt to oust Congresswoman Liz Cheney as conference chair.

Cheney, like McCain, has not bought into the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and she’s had a target on her back ever since. This time around, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on a hot mic trashing Cheney, but McCain wasn’t buying the hot mic excuse as she launched into an unusually fiery tirade on the state of the Republican Party. “Well, let’s cut the crap,” McCain said during a panel discussion on The View. “He wasn’t caught on a hot mic. That was done intentionally.” Via Newsweek:

“The message that’s being sent by the highest member of Republicans in Congress is that women like me and Liz Cheney who refuse to bend the knee to President Trump, but still remain loyal Republicans, we don’t have a place in this party,” she said. “We’re worthless. We’re not worth fighting for to keep. It’s Kafkaesque to spin in this any other way.”

McCain then warned the party she’s been in since birth that there will be “consequences” if it continues to only promote Trump-loyalists like Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is being eyed to replace Cheney. “Go ahead in this sausage-fest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill!” McCain ranted. “Pull her out and put another woman in who will do anything you want for President Trump.”

(Via The View)