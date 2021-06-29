In a predictable move on Tuesday morning’s The View, Meghan McCain joined the chorus of conservatives who have been freaking out after Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned away from the American flag during the National Anthem over the weekend. In a dramatic rant that centered on McCain’s father’s time in a POW camp in Vietnam, The View co-host tried to thread an odd needle by saying she’s now fine with Colin Kaepernick kneeling during NFL games and understands that situation, but Berry’s actions are a bridge too far because she did it on an “international stage.”

It was only at an Olympic trial event in Eugene, Oregon, but go off, Meghan.

.@MeghanMcCain went off on Gwen Berry after the athlete turned away from the flag as the national anthem played, with #TheView host saying she "will die on this hill that it is not appropriate or patriotic." "It's not about you, it's about all of us." pic.twitter.com/cKFbnlcYvs — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 29, 2021

After sharing a story that her father reportedly told her every year at Christmas about clandestinely pledging allegiance to a makeshift flag while in a prison camp, McCain began complaining that her love for the flag “isn’t allowed anymore” and that Berry’s actions are “selfish” because she should be representing all Americans. More specifically, Americans like Meghan McCain who will literally “die” for the flag.

“I will die on this hill!” McCain yelled as her rant became more heated. “That it is not appropriate or patriotic to go to a foreign country where you’re supposed to be representing America and act like its just about you. It’s not about you! It’s about all of us.”

McCain also warned that Vladimir Putin will now use Berry’s protest to weaken America’s national security, somehow.

(Via Mediaite)