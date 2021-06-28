On Monday morning’s The View, Meghan McCain launched into a passionate rant praising Mumford & Son banjo player Winston Marshall’s decision to leave the band because he no longer wants to “self-censor” himself. Marshall had been on a leave of absence from the band after he tweeted support for controversial right-wing journalist Andy Ngo’s book, Unmasked, which accused Antifa of having a “radical plan to destroy democracy.”

Naturally, Meghan opened her remarks by criticizing The View for describing Ngo as a far right journalist and trotting out the usual conservative talking points about Antifa burning cities like Portland and Seattle. She painted Ngo as an intrepid reporter worthy of being labeled “brave” by Marshall, who she admired for “self-canceling” himself to protect the band. According to McCain, the 33-year-old Marshall represents a new line of thinking amongst millennial that independent thought and free speech are more important than money or careers. McCain also says she feels this way herself, which isn’t that bold of a statement coming from a millionaire daytime talk show host whose mother is a heiress to one of the largest beer fortunes in America.

You can see McCain’s defense of Marshall at the 2:00 mark:

MUMFORD & SONS SINGER EXITS BAND: Winston Marshall said he’s leaving the band after getting blowback for praising a book about Antifa, claiming he doesn’t want his views to bring down his bandmates and leaving is the only way he can speak freely — the co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/3rb4f5Sg4C — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2021

In a Medium post written by Marshall, he explained that his decision to leave the band was to protect his bandmates from having to deal with any ensuing controversy from him speaking openly. “I could remain and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I’ve already felt that beginning,” Marshall wrote. “The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences.”

